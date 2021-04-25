Additional car crash reported along Highway 101 between Orcutt and Los Alamos, two injured

Two people suffered moderate injuries after their camper van rolled over along Highway 101 between Orcutt and Los Alamos.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover near the summit of the Soloman Grade just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol and AMR also responded to the scene where a camper van, designed for traveling and camping, rolled over.

This is separate from a similar incident that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two people were extricated with moderate injuries and transported by ground AMR to a local hospital, according to officials.

