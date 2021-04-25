Watch
Additional car crash reported along Highway 101 between Orcutt and Los Alamos, two injured

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 25, 2021
Two people suffered moderate injuries after their camper van rolled over along Highway 101 between Orcutt and Los Alamos.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover near the summit of the Soloman Grade just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol and AMR also responded to the scene where a camper van, designed for traveling and camping, rolled over.

This is separate from a similar incident that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two people were extricated with moderate injuries and transported by ground AMR to a local hospital, according to officials.

