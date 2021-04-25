One person dead in single-car crash on Highway 101 between Orcutt, Los Alamos

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 between Orcutt and Alamos early Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, authorities received initial reports at approximately 6:25 a.m. of a car crash off Highway 101 southbound at the Solomon Grade with the driver believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

Two Santa Barbara County fire engines, one battalion chief, AMR and CHP responded to the scene of the crash.

Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle off the roadway and the single occupant of the car. The driver was declared dead on scene, according to fire authorities.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash but said they believe that the car was going at a high rate of speed and that the crash possibly occurred overnight, barely being discovered in the morning.

Fire crews retrieved the body, which will be taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau for further examination, said fire officials.