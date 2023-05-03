Additional tour dates announced for new water reclamation facility in Morro Bay

Additional dates have been added to tour the new water reclamation facility in Morro Bay.

The Water Resources Center, the largest infrastructure program in the City of Morro Bay's history, is giving in-person behind-the-scenes tours to those who wish to see the facility. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet facility staff, check out public works vehicles and equipment, and learn more about wastewater infrastructure and sewer collections, among other things.

Those additional tour dates, available to the public by registering on the city's website, are:



Saturday, May 20

Friday, June 23

Saturday, Aug. 5

Thursday, Sept. 21

The hour-long tours run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will go rain or shine. Officials recommend wearing flat, sturdy shoes.

"This new local water supply will be something like an insurance policy for us so that when we have dry years, we'll have water for our ratepayers and customers," Greg Kwolek, city of Morro Bay Public Works director told KSBY in February.

KSBY Water Resources Center in Morro Bay.

Those who wish to attend cause also RSVP by calling (805) 772-6272 or by emailing amills@morrobayca.gov.

The project has been in the works for many years and officials say it will include an advanced purification treatment facility.