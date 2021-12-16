Affordable housing development application approved by Grover Beach City Council

The Grover Beach City Council approved a housing development application on Monday.

The 53 unit affordable housing project will be at 164 South 13th Street and West Grand Avenue.

Peoples Self Help Housing and The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo teamed up on the proposal that includes anywhere from 1 to 3 bedroom units.

Those making 60 percent of the average median household income will be able to apply once the building is constructed.

This would be the first time either housing organization has developed in Grover Beach.

