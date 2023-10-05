After 18 years, a Central Coast food classic is closing its SLO location to help broaden services

The famous Central Coast restaurant Splash Café announced Wednesday they will be closing their San Luis Obispo location to focus on their brand expansion.

Splash Café Owner/CEO Joanne Currie announced the sale of the building where the restaurant sits in San Luis Obispo at 1491 Monterey Street. Currie is now moving the Artisan Bakery to a commercial kitchen space in order to meet the growing demands of the bakery.

The goal, expand their award-winning clam chowder, seafood, and other treats nationwide and prepare them for delivery to your doorstep.

"We have loved every minute of the 18 years we have been in SLO and all of the relationships we have made with the local residents and the community," Currie said. "This decision did not come lightly. There are so many people we will miss, and I want to say that it has been an honor and a privilege to have gotten to know you."

Splash Café's clam chowder, rubs and sauces, cakes, pastries, and merchandise can be purchased and shipped nationwide through their website.

As part of the bakery expansion, Splash will be offering delivery of its custom-order cakes and cupcakes to people who live in San Luis Obispo County.

The famous Splash Café first opened its doors in 1989, just steps from the Pismo Beach Pier. Since 1991, Splash has been run by Joanne and Ross Currie, who turned it into a certified local landmark.

The San Luis Obispo location will officially close its doors on Oct. 30.

The company has offered employees affected by the closure of the San Luis Obispo location severance packages and a transition program that includes job offers as part of the bakery team or at the Pismo Beach location.