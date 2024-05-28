After a 16-month-long search, deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Tanglewood

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from an incident in 2023.

Deputies say on January 27, 2023, at about 3:07 a.m. they responded to the Tanglewood area for an unknown type of emergency.

The call came in from the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive. When deputies arrived they say they found a woman with several stab wounds to her upper torso. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

Deputies identified the suspect as the victim's boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas. Deputies say he left the scene before they arrived.

Several days after the incident, detectives shared a photo of Cuevas asking for the public's assistance in finding him. After a nearly 16-month investigation, detectives tracked the man to a home in Reedley, California.

Detectives acquired a no-bail warrant for attempted murder and on Friday, May 24, at about 9:00 a.m., detectives arrested Cuevas. He was transported back to Santa Barbara County and booked at the Northern Branch Jail.

Deputies say during the booking process, Cuevas escaped, running away from deputies. He was quickly caught within approximately 100 yards of the facility and taken back into custody at the Northern Branch Jail where he is being held without bail for felonies including escape, vehicle theft, and attempted murder.