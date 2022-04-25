After a delay, the SLO Film Fest to open in person

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival opens on Tuesday, April 26 and it will be in-person, as well as available virtually the following week. People can purchase tickets and passes on the festival website.

Skye McLennan, the Executive Director, told KSBY: “We were one of the first festivals in North America to go virtual and we made the whole festival virtual and at home. So that's something that we're bringing back this year.”

This year, people can attend in person at the Fremont Theater and several other theaters throughout the county, and for the first time, at the Performing Arts Center at Cuesta College.

“Because we did the virtual the last two years and people loved it so much, we decided to continue it so you can access most of the program virtually if you're not comfortable coming back in person,” said McLennan.

People can attend virtually from May 1 until May 8.

“Our submissions were up and I think that's because Filmmakers are really eager to come back in person and share their films with people. They've spent the last two years doing a lot of virtual festivals and not really necessarily getting that,” McLennan added.

Last year, the festival submissions numbered 838 and this time around, they were 948.

For those attending the festival in person, there will be some precautions.

“All of our staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and then as well, we're encouraging patrons when you're inside of the theater and you're not eating or drinking, that you are wearing a mask. We've also. Checked of all our venues to make sure that they are up to date with all of their ventilation systems,” McLennan said.

And the staff will be sanitizing seats and nearby areas after people come and go into the theaters.

