After art theft, an artist will finally showcase locally

A year and a half after an art heist, and with the help of Good Samaritans, an artist will finally showcase her art at a local art gallery.

“I didn't think they'd ever be returned. I was so surprised they would take paintings that were so large and that they could, I mean, they're five feet wide and three and a half feet tall. They're massive,” said Sheryl Chesnut, owner of Edna Contemporary Fine Art in San Luis Obispo.

Back in 2021, Chesnut showed paintings by Danielle Eubank to potential buyers. Later that day, she says the paintings were stolen from her vehicle despite dark tinted windows and having wrapped the paintings in blankets.

“I don't think anyone knew what was in the car. They just thought there was something good in there,” Chesnut said.

Thieves stole two paintings right before the opening of the original solo show.

“They had crowbarred underneath the window to pull the back down. I didn't know that that was even possible," Chesnut said.

The paintings were missing for a year and a half before Chesnut says an Atascadero woman called saying she found the art at a local swap meet.

“She said they were so beautiful and they looked into them and realized they were stolen and called me.”

Authorities have not identified the thieves.

Starting this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Edna's Contemporary Fine Art will hold a homecoming celebration for the paintings. Eubank will also share a slideshow presentation of her art and expeditions. The show will stay open for two weeks at 583 Dana Street in San Luis Obispo.

Eubank does oil on linen paintings as well as photography.

“She's gone on expeditions to Antarctica, to every ocean, and she documents the oceans in order to put a light on climate change and water conservation,” Chesnut told KSBY.

