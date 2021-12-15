Watch
After storm, Hwy 1 reopens through Big Sur on Wednesday

Traffic controls are in place as crews continue work
Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5
Hwy 1 through a section of Big Sur was closed Sunday night ahead of heavy rains in the area. The road partially reopened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say crews will continue work with traffic control in place in a few areas.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 18:46:46-05

A section of Hwy 1 through Big Sur has reopened following a closure that was been in effect for multiple days.

On Wednesday, nearly 45 miles of coastal highway in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties reopened to the public, Caltrans officials said. The area, which runs from Ragged Point to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, had been closed since Sunday evening.

Officials say the highway opened with one-way traffic control at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. A full reopening of the highway is set for 5 p.m.

Traffic controls remain in place while crews continue to repair rock nets and remove debris left behind by the storm.

A section of Hwy 1 at Rat Creek, included in the recent closure area, washed away during a rainstorm on January 28, stopping north-south traffic through Big Sur for several months. The section of highway reopened following major road repairs on April 23.

