Ahead of a Halloween weekend, local law enforcement are increasing safety protocols

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the community, especially young adults and college students, to partake in the holiday but in a safe manner.

Sonia Ramirez put a lot of thought into her Halloween costume.

“I made myself a little pinata, so just something fun for our office, we all dressed up together,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez plans to go trick or treating with friends, but she kicked off an early celebration with her coworkers Thursday.

“I’m going to wear this for the rest of the week, maybe the rest of the year,” said Ramirez.

College students are just as excited after a year of hiatus because of the pandemic.

“Me and my friends are all being different eras of Britney Spears,” said Abby Whorton, a student at Cal Poly.

In 2020, Halloween looked very different with strict COVID-19 restrictions but even then, the San Luis Obispo Police Department made seven arrests for public intoxication and issued 12 noise violations.

“Generally speaking, for these busier party holidays, we do have more patrol staff on hand, we anticipate more calls for service from a combination of neighborhood parties, regular calls for service, emergencies and a busier downtown,” explained Christine Wallace, neighborhood outreach manager with the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The safety enhancement zone protocol is in effect from now through Monday.

“Fines for noise, unruly gathering and open container are doubled,” warned Wallace.

A spokesperson for Cal Poly Police confirmed they will be increasing patrols on campus as well.

“Folks that are out enjoying adult beverages and the nightlife and parties and so forth in the neighborhoods, we encourage folks to eat before they go out, consider drinking water in between drinks and cocktails, always go out with a fully charged cellphone,” recommended Wallace.

Down South in Santa Barbara County, the City of Goleta has a parking permit system in place in neighborhoods near Isla Vista.

In a statement, UC Santa Barbara said “as in years past, a number of restrictions will be in place on campus, in Isla Vista and in the neighboring community. Campus checkpoints will be in place beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and continue as needed throughout the weekend.”

“We hope you are making good choices, and if you choose not to, there will be consequences involved, if you’re found to be in possession, if you’re underage it’s a minor in possession, if you’re found with fake IDs it’s a misdemeanor, fraud,” said Wallace.

Central Coast agencies are asking the community to not drink and drive but rather, plan out the weekend with a designated driver or to use a ride-sharing app.

San Luis Obispo Police Department is reminding residents facing an emergency to call 911. Any noise complaints can be directed to their non-emergency line: (805) 781-7312.