Ahead of recall election, Santa Barbara County continues poll worker search

Just over three weeks out from the Sept. 14 recall election, Santa Barbara County has renewed their request for poll workers.

The county shared the request on Monday, Aug. 23, saying that with less time to prepare than in a regular election, the Elections Office is facing a time crunch.

In their initial request, the county shared poll worker criteria and stipend information.

Poll worker applications and information are available on the county's website.