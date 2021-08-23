Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ahead of recall election, Santa Barbara County continues poll worker search

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The county took to Twitter Monday to ask people to apply.
Santa Barbara County.JPG
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 16:46:01-04

Just over three weeks out from the Sept. 14 recall election, Santa Barbara County has renewed their request for poll workers.

The county shared the request on Monday, Aug. 23, saying that with less time to prepare than in a regular election, the Elections Office is facing a time crunch.

In their initial request, the county shared poll worker criteria and stipend information.

Poll worker applications and information are available on the county's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!