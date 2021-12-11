Ahead of storm, here's where you can fill your sandbags in Santa Maria

With rain on the schedule early next week, Central Coast residents are encouraged to prepare now.

Sandbag resources are available throughout several different cities and counties on the Central Coast.

In Santa Maria, residents can bring sandbags and shovels to fill at the following sand piles:



Suey Crossing

200 block of Western in the cul-d-sac

W. Carmen Ln., west of Depot St.

San Ysidro St., west of Miller St.

City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sandbags are available at the Santa Maria Flood Control Shop at 912 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, or can be purchased at Farm Supply at 1920 N. Broadway, Pacific Soil Stabilization at 1279 W. Stowell Rd. #A or at Smith Pipe and Supply at 1264 W. Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria.

For more information about sandbag resources in different parts of the Central Coast, click here.

For the latest storm information on the Central Coast, residents can visit readyslo.org and readysbc.org.