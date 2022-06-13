AIDS/LifeCycle participant dies in accident at end of ride

A cyclists participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle ride, which passed through the Central Coast last week, has died.

The organization made the announcement on social media Sunday, saying that the rider was involved in a solo bike accident at the end of the seven-day ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

He’s been identified as Glen Brown, an experienced cyclist who was participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle ride for the first time.

“The grief at this time is overwhelming and our hearts go out to all of Glen’s family members, friends, and loved ones. Together, we will move forward with Glen in our hearts,” the post said.

No other details on the accident were released.