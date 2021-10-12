Air Quality Watch issued for Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District have issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County and Channel Islands Tuesday morning.

Air quality conditions are changing rapidly due to strong winds carrying smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire.

Residents are encouraged to be "cautious and use common sense" considering levels of smoke and particulates.

Excessive exposure to wildfire symptoms consists of: shortness of breath or trouble breathing, repeated coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

It is suggested to make a “clean air room” to ensure safe air quality indoors.

Recommended guidelines for unhealthy air quality include:

remaining indoors

steering clear of outdoor activity

closing windows, doors that could allow additional smoke inside

staying away from car air circulation, as well as driving to prevent the build-up of smoky air

keeping hydrated to maintain respiratory membranes moist

if you are working outdoors to wear a N-95 mask

To stay alert to air quality conditions you can visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or

fire.airnow.gov

