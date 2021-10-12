Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Air Quality Watch issued for Santa Barbara County

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Smoke from the Alisal Fire, which broke out on Monday afternoon.
ALISAL FIRE 10-8-21.jfif
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:10:08-04

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District have issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County and Channel Islands Tuesday morning.

Air quality conditions are changing rapidly due to strong winds carrying smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire.

Residents are encouraged to be "cautious and use common sense" considering levels of smoke and particulates.

Excessive exposure to wildfire symptoms consists of: shortness of breath or trouble breathing, repeated coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

It is suggested to make a “clean air room” to ensure safe air quality indoors.

Recommended guidelines for unhealthy air quality include:

  • remaining indoors
  • steering clear of outdoor activity
  • closing windows, doors that could allow additional smoke inside
  • staying away from car air circulation, as well as driving to prevent the build-up of smoky air
  • keeping hydrated to maintain respiratory membranes moist
  • if you are working outdoors to wear a N-95 mask

To stay alert to air quality conditions you can visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or
fire.airnow.gov

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month