Alisal Fire impacts Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters extinguish flames near a railroad trestle bridge just north of Refugio State Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Oct 12, 2021
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner has been impacted by the Alisal Fire.

Several trains have been experiencing congestion and signal problems along the scenic route.

Currently, Train 774, which is scheduled to depart from San Luis Obispo on Oct. 13 will now originate in Goleta.

It is unknown whether train schedules will be halted until further notice.

Several people who spent the night at an evacuation center at Dos Pueblos High School on Monday were reportedly passengers on a train that was halted because of the fire.

