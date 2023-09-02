All systems are a go for SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX confirmed Saturday morning that all systems are ready for a launch that would send the Space Development Agency's second Tranche 0 mission into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Propellant load is underway. All systems are looking good and, despite the fog, weather is >90% favorable for this morning’s Falcon 9 launch of the @SemperCitiusSDA’s second Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 2, 2023

SpaceX has scrubbed its launch attempt twice, the first launch attempt was Thursday morning before it was pushed to Friday. The next opportunity for launch is Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7:25 a.m.

Once launched and following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. In the past, these types of landings have produced sonic booms that can be heard across a wide area.

The booster being used in this launch has been used in 12 other missions, according to SpaceX.

Tranche 0 is the first part of a satellite network known as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The launch will add another 18 satellites to the network.

According to the Space Development Agency, the satellites are designed for advanced missile detection and tracking.

Tranche 1, the next series of satellites, is expected to launch in 2024.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.