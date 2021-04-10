Allan Hancock College accepting nominations to recognize alumni at Centennial Celebration

The Allan Hancock College Foundation is asking for nominations of distinguished alumni at the school's Centennial Celebration.

The college says they will be gathering a list of 100 alumni for Hancock's 100th anniversary.

They are seeking alumni who have distinguished themselves in their profession, public service, or accomplished anything notable.

"We welcome nominees from any era from Hancock’s 100-year history,” Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten said in a press release. “Hancock has been a starting point for so many, and we want to tell the stories of those who have overcome long odds in their lives.”

Anyone is able to submit a nomination. However, the alumni must:



attended Allan Hancock College or Santa Maria Junior College for at least two semesters or completed 24 units

OR completed some program or course at Hancock (example: college's public safety academy or PCPA program)

Nominations can be submitted here and are due by April 15. Those who make the list will then be announced at the college's Centennial Celebration on May 22.