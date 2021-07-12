Allan Hancock College launches free tuition program for full-time students

Allan Hancock College has announced a new program which will offer one year of free tuition to full-time students.

The Santa Maria community college has unveiled their "Promise Plus Program," which is set to take effect this fall and continue through the 2022-2023 academic year. The program covers all full-time students, the college says, including first-time, continuing, returning, transfer, and their Concurrent Enrollment students.

The program offers full-time students one year of college free of tuition and fees.

"We recognized the impact the pandemic had on many of our students," said Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., Hancock Superintendent and President. "Hancock is helping change the odds for students by offering a path back to stability."

Students who are taking 12 or more units and take at least one in-person class are eligible for the Promise Plus Program. Students can access the benefits when they apply for admission, fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application and accept the Promise Plus award through their online student portal.

Allan Hancock is currently registering students for in-person fall classes, which start on Aug. 16. The college is holding in-person registration assistance events every Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. through Aug. 10. The events are at the college's Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center.

Program details can be found on Allan Hancock College's website.