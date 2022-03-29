Alleged accomplices arrested following Santa Barbara Co. Jail inmate's escape

Two people are facing felony charges after authorities say they helped a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate escape over the weekend.

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, of Santa Maria was taken into custody at a San Luis Obispo hotel Monday night, a day after his escape that happened around 7 p.m. Sunday from Santa Barbara County’s main jail in Santa Barbara, authorities say.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after his escape, the jail was locked down and detectives along with custody staff identified a probable accomplice they say helped plan Camarillo-Sanchez’s escape and waited for him in a vehicle near the main jail.

Sheriff’s officials say Angelli Mariah Roman, 24, of Santa Maria was tracked to the Santa Maria area and arrested Monday around 9:41 p.m. during a traffic stop near Lincoln and Orchard streets.

She’s now facing charges for outstanding warrants, conspiracy, accessory and aiding in the escape of a prisoner.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

While Roman’s bail was set at $15,000, the sheriff’s office says Janelle Dantane Hodges, 24, of Santa Maria was released without bail due to the extension of an emergency rule prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still in place.

Camarillo-Sanchez was arrested around 10:30 p.m. at a hotel on the 1000 block of Olive Street after the sheriff’s office says detectives served a search warrant there for him.

He was taken into custody without incident and re-booked on his original charges and new charges that include escaping from jail, conspiracy and violating a court order.

Camarillo-Sanchez had been serving time in jail since his original arrest in January of 2021 and was being held on $1.37 million bail for charges that included domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The sheriff's office has not offered additional information on how Camarillo-Sanchez escaped.