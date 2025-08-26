Alleged paddleboard incident off Morro Bay coast leads to felony charges

A man is facing felony charges following an incident off the Morro Bay coast over the weekend.

According to State Parks, rangers responded to Morro Strand State Beach Saturday after a 911 call came in at around 10:45 a.m. reporting a physical altercation in the water just south of the entrance to Morro Strand State Beach.

State Parks did not provide specifics on what reportedly occurred, but said a suspect was arrested for felony attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

Jail logs show Andrew Eric Gustafson, 59, was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on those and other charges Saturday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s on Tuesday, the weapon used was a paddleboard paddle.

The complaint shows two charges were filed: felony assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Gustafson remained in custody Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail logs. He’s set to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday.