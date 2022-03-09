Alternative forms of transportation as fuel prices skyrocket

People are on the go again as COVID-19 precautions are easing, but we are not seeing an easing in gas prices anytime soon.

Owners of Foothill Cycle in San Luis Obispo say this is a little bit like deja vu.

"We saw a lot of stuff like this in 2008 with the rise in gas prices," explained Josh Choen, owner of Foothill Cyclery.

The problem this time around is pandemic-related shortages.

"Inventories are a little tighter actually a lot tighter," said Choen.

Fuel prices are soaring but haven’t impacted the cycling industry just yet. For one it might be too soon, Choen said during the 2008 gas price hike people didn't turn to bikes until gas prices had been up longer.

Reason two is again the pandemic, in 2020 bike sales soared as a thing to do during the lockdown. Now people might be dusting them off, getting use out of them once again. Others never stopped.

For those that can't trade in four wheels for two, there are programs to help.

SLO County has a rideshare website that gives alternatives to solo driving and offers a carpool service program.

"I-ride share is a ride match platform that people use to find a carpool, basically you put in information about where you’re going and maybe some criteria you have like what time and other people that have a carpool going the same direction you can match up and send a message like hey do you wanna connect do you want to carpool with me," explained Mallory Jenkins, Ride Share Program Manager.

In addition to the carpool service, they have a lot of alternatives that might fit your lifestyle.