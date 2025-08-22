Amid latest heat wave, beachgoers reminded to play it safe

CAL FIRE lifeguards are reminding beachgoers to play it safe along the Central Coast.

CAL FIRE Mid Coast Battalion Chief Paul Lee tells KSBY the number one tip is simple: Listen to the lifeguards.

He says they are proactive about warning people when conditions are dangerous, especially near piers where surfboards and wave action can create hazards.

While guards make many educational contacts or preventative ones every year, rescues still happen.

“The ocean is a very dynamic place. Conditions can change quickly, overcoming your skill set," Lee said. “Look at our flags. We have different colored flags on our lifeguard towers. Everything from green, yellow, red and purple. Anytime you see a red or purple flag, it's really important for you to go up and talk to that lifeguard and find out why. If it's not evident, green flags, like we have flying today, great day to be out in the water. If you still have questions, the guards are more than happy to talk to you about it.”

To stay safe, Lee recommends always swimming near staffed lifeguard towers and avoid swimming in unguarded areas like Shell Beach.

Parents are advised to keep a close eye on children and not rely on lifeguards for supervision.

Finally, Lee says avoid using floaties or inflatables in the ocean, since they can be quickly swept away.