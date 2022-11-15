Amtrak Pacific Surfliner announces temporary service adjustments for Thanksgiving holiday

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will implement temporary service adjustments to safely manage a projected increase in travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday.

An advanced reservation will be required to travel on board Pacific Surfliner trains and connecting bus service beginning Wednesday, November 23 through Monday, November 28.

Additional train cars and shuttle buses will be used to increase the number of available seats.

However, Pacific Surfliner officials encourage customers to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

During the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended – monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used.

However, the Amtrak monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between November 23 to November 28. During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time.

While reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets. If travel plans change, customers must adjust the reservation in advance of the scheduled departure. This can be done online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed Amtrak station.

Passengers should keep in mind that there is a temporary track closure in effect in the San Clemente area due to track stabilization work along the right-of-way. When traveling to or from San Diego County, a bus connection is required between Oceanside and Irvine. Connections are guaranteed. There is also limited train service to San Juan Capistrano.

