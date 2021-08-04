Annual Day of Hope fundraiser kicks off in Santa Maria

The annual Day of Hope fundraiser, which benefits cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria, gets underway Wednesday.

The fundraiser sells a special edition of the Santa Maria Times.

"For our patients that are up there getting chemotherapy right now, to see the support that strangers are willing to offer them part of their communities willing to offer them, I think means a lot to them," SAID Robert Dichmann, medical director for Mission Hope.

The Day of Hope is an annual fundraiser where teams of people will be on various street corners selling the special edition papers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A minimum donation of $1 is asked but people can donate whatever they like.

“They have to now somehow make ends meet, they still have kids, they still have rooms that they need to keep over there, themselves and so it's grateful and relief at the same time and we're here to help in whatever way we can," Dichmann explained.

He said the hospital and organizers are excited to be back on the streets for this year’s fundraiser. Last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic.

“I think we've got over 30 teams, they'll be assembled on various street corners here in Santa Maria yelling and screaming, cars passing by. We've also got the car parade, mostly old cars,” said Dichmann.

Over the years, Day of Hope has brought in more than $1 million for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Some of the funds are also used to advance medical technology.

Starting at 11 a.m., a car parade will cruise through town, ending at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

To donate to Day of Hope or for more information, click here.