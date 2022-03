The 2022 Santa Barbara County homeless count has been released.

Countywide 1,962 people were counted as experiencing homelessness.

This is an increase of 3.4 percent from last year.

The count was conducted on February 23 with the help of more than 400 volunteers.

According to the report, 595 of those counted as homeless are sheltered and 1,397 are not.

Compared to last year, there are almost 80 fewer people sheltered and nearly 150 more people without shelter.