Annual Wine 4 Paws event hopes to break fundraising record

For more than 15 years, the Wine Country fundraiser, Wine 4 Paws, has collaborated with the Woods Humane Society to help pets in urgent need of shelter.

Last year’s fundraiser raised more than $700,000 and they are hoping to break that record at this year’s fundraiser on April 22 and 23.

Beginning in 2009, this event donates a portion of proceeds from wine tasting, online and in-person wine sales, and special events at more than 75 local businesses.

It has expanded its lineup to include new “kick-off events” on Friday, April 21, as well as new ticketed events at wineries featuring experiences such as wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, wine-blending seminars and more.

Wine 4 Paws Founder and Director, Sarah Tomasetti, says they are excited to be back in person to hopefully break last year’s record fundraising number.

“After 15 years of watching this incredible community come together to make a huge impact for animals in one weekend of fun, I am thrilled to see the event grow, welcome new wineries and businesses to the cause, and, hopefully, raise even more money for dogs and cats on the Central Coast,” Tomasetti said.

Woods Humane Society Interim CEO, Emily L’Heureux, says this fundraiser couldn’t come at a better time.

“We have seen a surge in animals in need of shelter this year as well as a steep rise in the cost of care for animals,” L’Heureux said. “As a private nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of the local community to support our efforts so that we can continue to help as many animals as possible. Wine 4 Paws is a crucial fundraising event that enables us to care for and find homes for up to 3,000 dogs and cats each year.”

Participating Wine 4 Paws wineries, restaurants, and other businesses, as well as an event map, special event details and ways to donate virtually, can be found on Wine 4 Paws' website.