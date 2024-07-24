Apache Fire in Ventura County continues to grow, nears 900 acres

The Apache Fire in Ventura County is 0% contained and approximately 885 acres in size, according to the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD).

It is located 30 miles northeast of Ojai and continues to grow.

The blaze started around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, near Highway 33 and Apache Canyon Road.

Ventura County and US Forest Service firefighters began responding to the fire overnight with several fire engines and a helicopter.

The VCFD says that 50 fire personnel are currently working to fight the fire.

An evacuation order is in place for people living on Apache Canyon Road.

Evacuation warnings affect those with residences in Burges Canyon and Quail Springs.