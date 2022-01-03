Applause Children’s Theater will hold auditions for its spring production

Applause Children’s Theater in Paso Robles is preparing for its next musical.

The nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles is planning for the auditions to take place on Jan. 21, 2022 and Jan. 22, 2022.

The spring performance will feature The Little Mermaid.

“Applause Children’s Theater is looking for kids and teens of all ages to fill roles such as princes, mermaids, fish, Ursula, Ariel and more,” said Vikky Mullin, Applause Children’s Theater’s founder.

The non-profit organization has faced financial hardships during the pandemic, but they said they are ready to continue with their mission of empowering children through theater.

On Dec. 10, 2021, a cast of 24 young actors performed a mash up of Broadway hits including songs from Beauty and the Beast and Frozen.

The non-profit organization says they make sure every child gets a part in the show, but the cast is limited to 30 actors.

The youngest kids must be in first grade at least. High school students are also welcome to join the crew.

The program is several weeks long, and fees are $350 per participant.

Rehearsals will begin on Feb. 1, 2022.

For more information, click here.