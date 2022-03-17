Application period opens soon for senior parking permits in Paso Robles

Hundreds of downtown parking permits will soon be available for seniors in Paso Robles.

The 500 annual permits are available for people 65 and older to purchase starting March 28.

The $30 permits can be used for parking in any paid parking space downtown from April 1 of this year to March 31 of next year and no additional payments are required when using the downtown spaces.

In order to apply for a senior parking permit, people must be 65 and older, have a valid driver license, live within the Paso Robles city limits, be the registered owner of the vehicle and not be a downtown business owner or employee.

Only one permit per household/vehicle will be permitted.

Applications are due by April 30 and can be picked up at the Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Senior Center, Paso Robles Library or online here.

People with disabled placards do not need to apply for permits or pay for parking downtown when their placard is displayed.

Changes were recently proposed to the Downtown parking permit program and senior parking program.

The item will be revisited by the city council on April 5.

