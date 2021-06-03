Applications open for Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant.

Contestants must be between 17 and 24-years-old on opening day of the 2021 fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in four categories: interview, talent, final question, and evening wear.

The selected queen and princesses must be able to attend every day of the 2021 fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

Winners will receive cash prizes. The queen will get $1,000, 1st princess will receive $500, and 2nd princess will receive $250.

The pageant will be held on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. on the Fort Frontier Stage.

Applications are available at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles or on the Mid-State Fair website. They are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.

For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to August 1.