Approaching rain has already canceled one event in San Luis Obispo this week.

Downtown SLO has made the decision to cancel Thursday night’s farmers’ market downtown.

With a strong cold front likely to push across the Central Coast, rain is looking likely throughout much of the day Thursday.

Friday’s holiday parade in Downtown San Luis Obispo will happen rain or shine.

Farmers' Market is expected to resume next Thursday along Higuera Street from 6 to 9 p.m.