Approximately 300 personnel on the ground for Kyle Doan search effort

The search for Kyle Doan is ongoing for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and other local and statewide agencies.

It has been nearly two weeks since Kyle’s disappearance but the search efforts continue.

Cars pass by big signs with the words “missing 5-year-old” in bold. The signs are seen right in the area being searched on Saturday.

The largest search yet took place today with almost 300 people on the ground and in the air today from 10 different California sheriff departments and Cal Fire.

“K-9 teams searching the river area for indications that Kyle might be there, they’re followed by dive teams and/or search teams working in the bank or water," said Nate Paul, SLO County Sheriff's chief deputy.

Hand crews and heavy equipment further searched brush pile areas. The search focused on areas of the Salinas River.

Saturday was the first day crews were able to access certain areas of the river that were previously inaccessible due to high water levels.

"[The search] also represents areas farther downstream from the San Marcos creek area because they’re the next likely areas where we’ll find Kyle.”

SLO County Sheriff’s office told KSBY the search area is big and vast. First responders and search teams are dealing with a multitude of obstacles including cold weather and rattlesnakes.

The massive effort is expected to last through tomorrow.