Armed robbery reported at San Luis Obispo liquor store

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery at Laurel Lane Liquor.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Monday night at the liquor store located in the 1200 block of Laurel Lane.

Police say after making a purchase, the robber showed the clerk that he had a gun in his waistband and demanded cash. He reportedly ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the robber.

The adult male suspect is described as 6' tall with a large build. He was wearing a blue LA Dodgers hat, black gator face mask, black puffy jacket, black and white striped shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.