Around 5,000 PG&E customers facing power outages

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) PG&E reports that around 5,000 customers across San Luis Obispo County are facing power outages due to weather conditions.

Most of the impacted residents are in Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande.

There is no estimated time for restoration but according to PG&E, there are crews assessing the damage.

PG&E posted on Twitter around 6 P.M. that they had restored around 143,000 have been impacted by the storm across their service area.

The company added they are working around the clock to restore power.

PG&E is asking the community to never touch downed wires, to charge cellphones and to use flashlights, not candles.

For updates, customers can visit www.pge.com