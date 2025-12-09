Arrest made following Santa Maria man's murder along Hwy 166

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Santa Maria man whose body was found along Highway 166 near Suey Creek Road last month.

The victim has been identified by family as Margarito Ventura. Investigators confirm the 26-year-old’s body was found with a gunshot wound the night of Nov. 13.

WATCH: 'We just want justice.' Family seeks answers after man found dead off Highway 166

'We just want justice.' Family seeks answers after man found dead off Highway 166

A suspect, identified as Abel Angel Santiago, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with accessory, according to CHP.

Court records show Santiago, 23, has pleaded not guilty and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 15.

KSBY

CHP says detectives, assisted by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s office, are “actively working to locate a second suspect,” whose name is not being released at this time.

Authorities add that they do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety at this time.

A motive for the murder remains under investigation, according to CHP.