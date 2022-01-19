Arrests made following Sept. shooting of teen in Santa Barbara

Arrests have been made in connection with the drive-by shooting of a teenager in Santa Barbara last year.

Santa Barbara police say the shooting happened Sept. 22 around the 1200 block of San Andres Street.

Officers said the teen who was shot in the stomach was not affiliated with any gangs, adding it appeared to be “a random act of violence.”

Detectives obtained several search and arrest warrants after identifying the suspected shooter as Antonio Aguayo, 26, of Santa Barbara and the suspected driver as Nicolas Fairbanks, 22, of Santa Barbara.

Fairbanks was arrested Jan. 11 in Santa Barbara.

While serving the search warrant, police say a rifle was seized that appears to have been used in the shooting.

On Monday, Jan. 17, Aguayo was contacted on an unrelated matter and taken into custody after police say it was discovered there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Both suspects, who are said to be members of a criminal street gang, were arrested and face several felony charges including attempted murder and gang enhancement. Their bail was set at $1.1 million each.

Police add that Aguayo had recently been discharged from California State Parole.