Arroyo Grande bank robbery suspect in custody

A man suspected of robbing an Arroyo Grande bank earlier this year and several others throughout the state is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals, police say.

The Chase Bank at 900 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande was robbed around 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 25 of this year. Police said the male robber passed a note to the teller demanding money and then took off.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they learned the suspect was connected to many other bank robberies that had occurred in the Southern California area.

“AGPD detectives worked with the FBI and other Southern California Police Agencies during this lengthy investigation and have been able to identify the suspect as Brandon Gear,” police said in a press release on Thursday, adding that because the 37-year-old was suspected in multiple robberies, the FBI was lead on the investigation.

Gear, from Newhall, was reportedly arrested by the FBI on April 27 in connection with the robberies.

Police did not say where the arrest took place, but added they believe Gear has been back to the Arroyo Grande area multiple times since the robbery occurred.

