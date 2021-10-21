Arroyo Grande High School LGBTQ community "outraged" over mural vandalism

A group of students at Arroyo Grande High School created chalk artwork on campus. One of the murals represented different identities including subgroups of the LGBTQ community and disability and mental health awareness.

The pride flag mural was damaged when a group of teenagers reportedly poured water on the mural after a football game in early October.

One senior at the school said the pride flag was the only piece of the display that was vandalized and students feel the school’s administration has not done anything about it.

"There’s been no discussion amongst them. There’s been no acknowledgment from most of them. It happened well over a month of ago and there’s still nothing beyond cleaning up the evidence once it was brought to their attention," said Aiden Wolstenholm, a senior at Arroyo Grande High School.

KSBY reached out to the school administration for comment and they said:

“Arroyo Grande High School prides itself on being accepting of everyone and is committed to ensuring that all students, including our LGBTQIA+ students, feel safe, welcome, and supported on campus.

At the end of September’s Kindness Week during the Chalk Talk activity, a student artist designed a beautiful “progress” pride flag on the school’s walkway. After the Friday night football game, it was reported that an unknown group of students poured liquid over the “chalk talk” square.

This type of behavior is unconscionable, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated at AGHS. We are truly disappointed that something like that happened on our campus.

Through our advisory program, we are continuing to build a caring, inclusive culture and climate on our campus."