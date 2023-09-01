Arroyo Grande High School students get a jump start on their cosmetology careers

For the first time, Arroyo Grande High School (AGHS) has a new cosmetology program with 25 hair-cutting stations, five hair-washing bowls, and all the tools necessary to help students get a jump start on a career in cosmetology.

While it may look like a “real” hair salon it is actually a classroom.

“I like doing hair and like I like doing makeup and I like doing, like pedicures and manicures on people," said AGHS student, Nevaeh Mejia.

“What this looks like right now is a three-year program where they will receive about 300 hours annually. The state requirement is 1,000 hours. If students do it, for example, sophomore, junior, and senior year, you'd end up with 900 hours," said the cosmetology course instructor, Elizabeth Villanti.

The students range from freshmen to juniors and the demand to be part of the course was high.

“I'm extremely grateful that they took me in and they put me in the program because I feel like I'm really going to learn a lot," added Mejia.

For some students, it’s a passion they’re looking to take beyond these classroom walls.

“It's definitely something I want to do in the future. My mom did it for 20-plus years, so I just kind of felt a little calling to it. I think I'm going to open up my own salon/ barbershop when I eventually graduate from this program," said AGHS student, Carter Jones Ross.

While they may just be practicing on mannequins right now, pending state approval, in just a few months students will be able to work in the community and get hands-on experience working with actual customers.

“Clients will be able to come in and have a full service. We'll offer everything from waxing and facials to manicures and pedicures, and some nail enhancements. All hair services.....they will have the opportunity to learn everything," explained Villanti.

The program will also be growing into adult education where Arroyo Grande High School students will also be able to attend in the evening and earn more hours toward their certification.

Villanti is coming from Lopez High where she taught a similar program. There’s no cost to students.