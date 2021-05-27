Watch
Arroyo Grande man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
James Peter Storton
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 27, 2021
An Arroyo Grande man was arrested this week on suspicion of child sexual abuse with multiple victims under the age of 14.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators took James Peter Storton, 63, into custody on Wednesday. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Sheriff's officials say they are withholding further information about where these incidents occurred to protect the victims and their family. However, investigators are asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims in this case. Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4500.

Storton previously worked for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as a correctional deputy. Sheriff's officials say he was hired in 1980 and retired in 2009.

As of Thursday afternoon, jail logs showed that Storton was no longer in custody.

