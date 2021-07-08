Arroyo Grande man pleads not guilty to child sexual abuse charges

An Arroyo Grande man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of child sexual abuse with multiple victims under the age of 14 has pleaded not guilty.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators took James Peter Storton, 63, into custody in May. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Sheriff's officials said at the time they were withholding further information about where these incidents occurred to protect the victims and their family. However, investigators were asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims in this case.

Storton previously worked for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as a correctional deputy. Sheriff's officials say he was hired in 1980 and retired in 2009.

The district attorney's office says Storton entered the not guilty pleas during his arraignment Thursday where the judge ruled he can remain out of custody.

He is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Aug. 26.