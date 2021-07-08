Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arroyo Grande man pleads not guilty to child sexual abuse charges

items.[0].image.alt
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
James Peter Storton
James Peter Storton background 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 19:01:51-04

An Arroyo Grande man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of child sexual abuse with multiple victims under the age of 14 has pleaded not guilty.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators took James Peter Storton, 63, into custody in May. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Sheriff's officials said at the time they were withholding further information about where these incidents occurred to protect the victims and their family. However, investigators were asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims in this case.

Storton previously worked for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as a correctional deputy. Sheriff's officials say he was hired in 1980 and retired in 2009.

The district attorney's office says Storton entered the not guilty pleas during his arraignment Thursday where the judge ruled he can remain out of custody.

He is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Aug. 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today