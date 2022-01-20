Arroyo Grande man sentenced for felony sex crimes

An Arroyo Grande man who pleaded no contest to felony sex crimes was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years-to-life in state prison.

Arthur Tiofilo Rocha, 43, entered the plea last August to charges of rape and assault with a deadly weapon against three female victims.

In 2018, Rocha was arrested after evidence linked him to a sexual assault that occurred in San Luis Obispo on July 8, 2018, and an attempted sexual assault that occurred just five days later.

In both cases, Rocha reportedly broke into the victims' homes while they were sleeping and threatened the women with a knife. In the July 13 incident, the two female victims were able to fight off Rocha and he ran away before law enforcement arrived.

He’s been in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail since August 2018.

