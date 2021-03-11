Arroyo Grande neighbors prevent donkeys from complete escape

A group of Arroyo Grande neighbors held off a herd of donkeys on the loose from an animal sanctuary Monday evening.

The Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary, home to 14 donkeys, saw 11 escape through a back gate and made their way out to Orcutt Road.

Sanctuary owners Carlen and Jim Eckford were notified by a biker that their donkeys had escaped from their facility in the evening.

Upon their arrival, the Eckfords witnessed neighbors helping and holding the donkeys back from heading onto the main road.

“We don’t know who all the people were and a lot of people came to help us. That was just amazing to us and we want to thank all of those people,” said Carlen Eckford.

While all donkeys were able to make it back to the sanctuary alive, one donkey was hit by a vehicle before the female driver drove off.

The donkey was rushed to the animal hospital and was able to survive the impact of the collision.

The Eckfords have responded by installing a padlock on their gates.

“Our big goal is to thank all of those people because I don’t know what we would have done without all of them.”

The Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary continues to look after neglected donkeys searching for homes.

For more information on how to contribute to the sanctuary visit https://ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org/

