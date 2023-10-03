Watch Now
Arroyo Grande park bathroom closed due to repeated vandalism

Heritage Square Park bathroom closure is effective immediately
Kenny Nichols
Posted at 6:07 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 21:07:02-04

The City of Arroyo Grande announced Monday that Heritage Square Park's bathroom will follow a limited closure schedule, effective immediately.

The bathroom will be closed Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This closure follows another closure several months ago after vandals targeted the park bathroom repeatedly.

According to the city, "This measure has been put in place to maintain the functionality of these public restrooms due to repeated and significant destruction and vandalism."

