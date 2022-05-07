Art and Wine Tour visitors sample from local Atascadero businesses

Community members came out to enjoy the Art and Wine Tour in Atascadero Friday night.

The event was put on by the Chamber of Commerce and allowed people to shop and sip some wine.

A ticket to the Art and Wine Tour cost $30 dollars and meant you could try local wine, beer, coffee and cider from more than 15 businesses.

"It's a very pleasant evening, it's a fun town to be in, the wines are all excellent and the town people are so friendly to have us here," said Jim Stobie, Cayucos resident. "That's why we came all the way from Cayucos, we love it."

Those who missed out can still purchase tickets to the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival happening in June.