Art store giving back to school and food pantry

San Luis Obispo art store Art Central Art Supply is providing gift bags for Pacheco Elementary and food donations to the Little Free Pantries as a way of giving back.

Art Central Art Supply owner Etty Pacifico said, “There’s a lot of stress, a lot of distress, and art is one way to alleviate that. I just see it as something I can do and something makes me feel good to do it.”

For every $10 donated to the cause, Pacifico will give a gift bag to Pacheco Elementary.

Pacifico said, “We’re looking for things that children can use, specifically things that aren’t messy.”

Pacheco Elementary preschool teacher Monica Garcia said, “Children that normally wouldn’t have art supplies and to explore those talents inside will now have this opportunity.”

Art Central Art Supply employee Ellery Lewark said, “There are going to be a lot of paper, pencils, fun pencils, fun glittery stuff, clay, and it’s all going to be clean and easy to work with for children.”

The donations to the Little Free Pantries were set up through the Facebook group HelpSLO.

Cal Poly Associate Professor of Special Education and HelpSLO Founder Leah Wood said, “I want to make this a model that I hope other businesses will participate in. United Way is helping, they are our funding agents so they’re going to help us so the money any business raises for filling the Little Free Pantries can go through the United Way to a grocery store. I’ve been working with Trader Joe’s.”

Pacifico says she hopes the gift bags donated to Pacheco Elementary will encourage the youth to appreciate art.

Pacifico said, “Children can use to be creative, to keep themselves entertained to give them peace and happiness themselves.”

Lewark said, “We’re really just trying to spread joy that art can bring and I love to be a part of that.”

Garcia said, “Putting it in their hands is a great opportunity for their future.”

The store is roughly $150 shy of its goal of $1,000 in donations.

For more information on how Art Central Art Supply is giving back, visit https://artcentralartsupply.com/art-central-donation.php#!/Donate-Today/p/313560043/category=89191007.