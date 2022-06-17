As COVID-19 cases rise, health officials recommend using test to treat sites

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is reporting 737 active COVID-19 cases while Santa Barbara County Public Health has 925 infections.

“When we think about the level of community spread, Santa Barbara would be considered in the medium category according to the CDC,” explained Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. “With that, we are encouraging that if people are not yet vaccinated then they really need to consider getting vaccinated.”

The rise in cases is concerning for some residents.

“Very. Only because I got a lot of family," said Santa Maria resident Albert Varelas.

But there is already a lot of COVID fatigue.

“I had COVID like the first year, the year it came up, and I haven't had COVID since. I actually haven’t been sick in years,” said Breanna Burns, Santa Maria resident.

Public Health Departments are reminding community members to use their Test to Treat sites.

“If you come up positive, unfortunately, you’ll have the opportunity to get Paxlovid,” explained Tom Cuddy, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department’s Public Information Officer. “The important thing is to make sure you get tested early, so within five days of the onset of symptoms.”

The free service is available in both counties.

“There is a consult with a medical professional, and they will take your case history into consideration, they will take into consideration your overall health, your risk of poor outcomes,” added Dr. Do-Reynoso.

Although it is not required, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is encouraging people who test positive at home to self-report.

“It gives us an opportunity to educate community members who test positive at home, give them the tools and resources they need,” said Cuddy.

As summer comes along, remember that recommendations stay the same.

“Use a mask in crowded indoor spaces, remember the basics, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, keep gatherings small and outdoors if possible,” said Cuddy.

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county health officials recommend making appointments at their Test to Treat sites.

