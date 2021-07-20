As light exhibit at Sensorio is extended, work on new projects is underway

The extension of Sensorio's Field of Light in Paso Robles through the end of the year is just the beginning for the location, organizers say.

Work is currently underway on the 400-acre site.

A new food and beverage building is being constructed with an anticipated completion date a year away, but prior to that, a third light installation is expected to open. A new stage is also being built.

“It’s an exciting time to be here at Sensorio with a number of new projects happening,” said Paul Haught, Sensorio executive director.

He says the new, 2500 square-foot food and beverage market building will compliment the food and beverages that are currently at the exhibit.

“We are actually planning on our third, fourth and fifth exhibit. The pad that we have looked at is one that we are talking to a number of different lighting designers, lighting architects, and getting them to propose what they would do with that space and then we will choose from there and maybe utilize some of the other ones for the next exhibit after that,” Haught said.

He says they’ve already received three proposals and are waiting on three more before narrowing down the list.

“I believe that late spring or early summer next year we would have the third exhibit in and we will have a fourth exhibit late in the year, November is what we are targeting for for that fourth one,” Haught said.

“To clarify that the art exhibit for Bruce Munro have been extended through January 22 of 2022. Sensorio is here to stay and so we are going to be adding to the existing ones and then like any museum would do, which is what we are, an outdoor museum.”

Haught says they are selling out every night for "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio," which is why the decision to extend the exhibit was made. They are also wanting to give people who have not yet had a chance to come out an opportunity to do so later in the year.

Next door, work on a hotel and conference center is underway. Haught says the project will also include some “glamping” and bungalows in a “very natural setting.”

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East.

