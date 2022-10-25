"Ask SLO" mobile app launches for City of San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo has launched a new app that allows community members to quickly connect with the city.

“They’re able to see that direct correlation and they’re able to communicate with the city more quickly and effectively," said Rebecca Bernstorff, City of San Luis Obispo Services and Administrative Manager.

Through the app or the website, users are able to report issues throughout the city.

“The new app replaces an email system which didn’t go to the right people to fix the problem so with this new app, we’re able to target the people who need it and get them the information much quicker," said Matt Horn, City of San Luis Obispo Public Works Director.

Participants can pinpoint the location and submit pictures of items that need the city’s attention.

“Once you submit, you get an automatic reply that we are on it, and we are working on it. As the work is getting done on the inquiry, you’ll get updates," Bernstorff explained.

“When we’re able to use the community as well that increases that 100-person task force to 47,000 at nighttime and 100,000 during the day so there are a lot more eyes on the road," Horn added.

From litter to pothole repairs, to broken bike racks, and even broken benches, the app is especially helpful to the city's public works department.

“For the public works department, we’ve received about 250 requests over the last several weeks. We completed about 92 of those requests so far," Horn said.

City officials said the cost of repairs for these requests remains in the same budget.

“It's all allocated within our regular recurring maintenance budget, that’s where that will pull from," Bernstorff said.

"Ask SLO" is a free app but users can also use the city’s website to access the same resources and information.