Assisted living facility in Atascadero to close

Atascadero Christian Community announced Wednesday that it is closing its assisted living facility after 60 years.

According to officials with the facility, the closure affects 29 residents and 40 employees.

Operators say the facility is not making any money. They say staffing numbers have dwindled over the past year, costs for labor, food and insurance have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are unable to make a profit.

"That was a decision that was hard to come by, hard to make but one that had to be made because of financial circumstances," said Gary Taylor, Atascadero Christian Community CEO. "For the past seven years, we have tried for many, many ways to rectify our situation by selling assets which we can no longer do and COVID has come in and cut the bottom out of what were doing as an organization."

The closure is set to take place on Thursday, June 20, 2022.

Atascadero Christian Community says its independent living residences will remain open.